Jennie Baranczyk given new contract with Drake Women's Basketball
Jennie Baranczyk has turned Drake Women's Basketball into a powerhouse team, winning back to back MVC regular season titles and a pair of appearances in the Women's NCAA Tournament. Wednesday, Brian Hardin announced that he had gotten a new contract done with Baranczyk.
Sources close to the program say it's a five-year deal. Drake would not give out the details of this new deal, and are not obligated to as a private institution. Keeping Baranczyk locked in at Drake for another five years though is a job well done by Athletic Director, Brian Hardin.
