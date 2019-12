Jordan Bohannon made it official on Monday.

The senior guard will undergo season-ending left hip surgery. The injury has been nagging him all year long.

Bohannon had the same surgery done on his right hip in May and was able to come back and play 10 games for the Hawkeyes this year.

Since he hasn’t played in more than 30-percent of Iowa’s games this year, Bohannon can apply for a medical redshirt to be eligible for the ’20-’21 season.