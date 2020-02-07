Kathleen Doyle sets record, No. 20 Iowa women top Nebraska 76-60

Kathleen Doyle in Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) and forward Monika Czinano (25) celebrate their win in an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska in Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette via AP)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Monika Czinano scored 23 points and Kathleen Doyle, with a school assist record, and Amanda Ollinger had double-doubles as No. 20 Iowa avenged an early Big Ten Conference loss with a 76-60 win over Nebraska.

Doyle distributed a single-game record 15 assists with 15 points; Ollinger scored 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

The Hawkeyes (19-4, 10-2), who have won 33 straight at home, lost 78-69 at Nebraska. Their last home loss was to Nebraska on Jan. 28, 2018. Iowa outscored the Cornhuskers 22-13 in the third quarter to lead 57-45.

Leigha Brown led the Cornhuskers with 20 points.

