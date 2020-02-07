Kathleen Doyle sets record, No. 20 Iowa women top Nebraska 76-60

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Monika Czinano scored 23 points and Kathleen Doyle, with a school assist record, and Amanda Ollinger had double-doubles as No. 20 Iowa avenged an early Big Ten Conference loss with a 76-60 win over Nebraska.
Doyle distributed a single-game record 15 assists with 15 points; Ollinger scored 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
The Hawkeyes (19-4, 10-2), who have won 33 straight at home, lost 78-69 at Nebraska. Their last home loss was to Nebraska on Jan. 28, 2018. Iowa outscored the Cornhuskers 22-13 in the third quarter to lead 57-45.
Leigha Brown led the Cornhuskers with 20 points.