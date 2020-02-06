Liam Robbins’ career-high 29 propels Drake past Bradley 73-60

DES MOINES, Iowa — Liam Robbins poured in a career-high 29 points, adding seven rebounds and three blocked shots as Drake defeated Bradley 73-60.

Robbins was 9-for-12 shooting and made 10 of 11 at the line. Garrett Sturtz added 12 points with seven rebounds, while Roman Penn scored 10 for Drake. Darrell Brown led Bradley with 24 points, Ja’Shon Henry added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Drake opened the second half with a quick 9-1 run to push the game out of reach with an 18-point lead. Robbins scored four of the nine.