Another high school baseball season has come to a close.

Urbandale completed their title defense, going back-to-back as 4A champions. The J-Hawks used a steady mix of offense and stellar pitching to take down Johnston 8-2.

Meanwhile, Van Meter claimed the 2A championship after hammering North Linn 6-0 in the title game. It is the programs second baseball championship and the first for the Bulldogs since 2003.