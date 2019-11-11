Local 5 Top 5 Plays of the Week (11/10)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell saw an opportunity to seize a win that would boost the Cyclones' chances of reaching the Big 12 title game, so he put everything on quarterback Brock Purdy.

His gamble failed. Parnell Motley intercepted Purdy's two-point conversion pass with 24 seconds left, and No. 9 Oklahoma held off Iowa State 42-41 on Saturday night. And now, Iowa State's conference title hopes are bleak.