Meet the 2019 University of Iowa Kid Captains

13 current and former University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital patients have been selected from 241 nominees for the 2019 Kid Captain team.
The Kid Captain program has been honoring pediatric patients and celebrating their stories throughout every University of Iowa football season since 2009.
All Kid Captains will receive a commemorative jersey and an exclusive behind the scenes tour of Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, August 10.
The 2019 Kid Captains are:
- Aubrey Bussan-Kluesner, 8, Dyersville, Iowa
- Cien Currie, 6, Winterset, Iowa
- Skylar Hardee, 8, Hubbard, Iowa
- Kendra Hines, 10, Mount Vernon, Iowa
- Aidan Kasper, 14, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
- Charlotte Keller, 7, Bellevue, Nebraska
- Cooper Leeman, 5, Radcliffe, Iowa
- Andrew Morlan, 15, Cedar Falls, Iowa
- Lucy Roth, 10, Iowa City, Iowa
- Enzo Thongsoum, 9, Des Moines, Iowa
- Jackson Tijerina, 8, Council Bluffs, Iowa
- Jeg Weets, 6, Morrison, Illinois
- Gabby Yoder, 8, Kalona, Iowa
For more information on each Kid Captain, visit uichildrens.org/kidcaptain.