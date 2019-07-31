Meet the 2019 University of Iowa Kid Captains

13 current and former University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital patients have been selected from 241 nominees for the 2019 Kid Captain team.

The Kid Captain program has been honoring pediatric patients and celebrating their stories throughout every University of Iowa football season since 2009.

All Kid Captains will receive a commemorative jersey and an exclusive behind the scenes tour of Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, August 10.

The 2019 Kid Captains are:

Aubrey Bussan-Kluesner, 8, Dyersville, Iowa

Cien Currie, 6, Winterset, Iowa

Skylar Hardee, 8, Hubbard, Iowa

Kendra Hines, 10, Mount Vernon, Iowa

Aidan Kasper, 14, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Charlotte Keller, 7, Bellevue, Nebraska

Cooper Leeman, 5, Radcliffe, Iowa

Andrew Morlan, 15, Cedar Falls, Iowa

Lucy Roth, 10, Iowa City, Iowa

Enzo Thongsoum, 9, Des Moines, Iowa

Jackson Tijerina, 8, Council Bluffs, Iowa

Jeg Weets, 6, Morrison, Illinois

Gabby Yoder, 8, Kalona, Iowa

For more information on each Kid Captain, visit uichildrens.org/kidcaptain.