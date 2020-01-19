Meet the former Hawkeyes and Cyclones (and former Panther) that are one win away from the Super Bowl

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle celebrates after defeating the New Orleans Saints on a last second field goal, which was set up by his pass reception, after an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. The 49ers won 48-46. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

And then there were four. The hunt for the Lombardi Trophy has dwindled over the last couple weeks, leaving two teams in each conference left to duke it out for the right to play on the biggest stage in the NFL.

The Chiefs and Titans will play first, with their contest at Arrowhead Stadium starting at 2:05 p.m. CT. The Packers and 49ers will go at it at 5:40 p.m. at Levi’s Stadium in San Fransisco.

Will the Titans continue their Cinderella story? Will the NFL’s 100th season end with a rematch of the first Super Bowl ever played? Will we see one of the most unbelievable single-season turnarounds in recent memory come to fruition, as the 49ers, who went 4-12 a season ago, punch their ticket to their first Super Bowl since 2012?

However tomorrow’s games go, there are a few guys that played football right here in Iowa before they made it to this stage that helped make everything possible for the four teams left.

Tennessee Titans (11-7, #6 in AFC)

Amani Hooker (#37), DB, Iowa

Hooker did big things as a Hawkeye. In his final season at Iowa, he earned himself the Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year award in the Big Ten and was named an AP second-team All-American. The Titans traded up to draft him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft.

He played in all 16 regular season games as a rookie, and registered two tackles in last week’s Divisional round against the Ravens.

Tennessee Titans defensive back Amani Hooker (37) works against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Parker Hesse (#49), TE, Iowa (practice squad)

After playing four seasons at defensive end at Iowa, Hesse signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Since then, he’s converted playing the opposite side of the ball on the practice squad as a tight end.

As a Hawkeye, he contributed four sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss in his senior season, in which he started all 13 games. He was a member of the Academic All-Big Ten Team all four years of college.

Tennessee Titans tight end Parker Hesse (49) plays against the New England Patriots in the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

Kansas City Chiefs (13-4, #2 in AFC)

Anthony Hitchens (#53), LB, Iowa

Hitchens was a fourth-round pick for the Cowboys in 2014, but he’s had career years since signing with Kansas City two years ago. He had a career-high 130 total tackles in just 15 regular season games in 2018.

He started 15 games this season, sitting out only the Week 6 contest against the Texans. He played in the rematch in last week’s Divisional round though, registering three total tackles.

He was a game-changer at Iowa, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors and was recognized at the Hawkeyes’ defensive MVP his senior season.

Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens #53 runs onto the field before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Ben Niemann (#56), LB, Iowa

Niemann signed on in KC as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Since then, he’s played in 20 of the Chiefs’ regular season games, and registered four total tackles in last week’s Divisional game against the Texans.

He was a well-respected member of the defense at Iowa, earning an All-Big Ten honorable mention his senior season.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Diontae Spencer (11) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann (56) a kick-off against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Xavier Williams (#98), DT, Northern Iowa

The lone UNI Panther on this list, Williams entered the league in 2015 as an undrafted free agent with the Cardinals. After three seasons in Arizona, he signed with the Chiefs the spring of 2018.

He played in all 16 games a season ago, but went down with an injury in this year’s Week 5 game against the Colts. He did make his way back in time for the postseason though, getting one tackle against the Texans last week.

Williams was a focal point on UNI’s defense his final season there, notching 8 sacks and 93 total tackles.

Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) rushes on Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Xavier Williams (98) during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Images/Rick Osentoski)

Green Bay Packers (14-3, #2 in NFC)

Bryan Bulaga (#75), OT, Iowa

Bulaga is the longest-tenured member of this list, entering the NFL back in 2010 when the Packers picked him with the 26th overall pick. He’s dealt with his share of injuries throughout his career, including two torn ACLs.

He stayed healthy throughout the entire 2019 regular season, but was out with an illness during last week’s game against the Seahawks. He’s feeling better now, though, and should be good to go against the 49ers.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks for a receiver as offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) blocks Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (92) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Josh Jackson (#37), CB, Iowa

Jackson was hyped up as a potential late-first round pick in 2018, but fell to 45th as the Packers swiped him up with a second-round pick. He started 10 games and played in all 16 as a rookie and put up 46 total tackles.

2019 saw a massive dip in Jackson’s playing time, though, as he didn’t start a game and only played on about 10 percent of defensive snaps, per Pro Football Reference.

Green Bay Packers’ Josh Jackson (37) and Allen Lazard (13) celebrate after the opening kickoff during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Allen Lazard (#13), WR, Iowa State

Above, we see Lazard jumping on Josh Jackson. A Hawkeye and a Cyclone playing together… mass hysteria.

One of the few offensive players on this list, Lazard has had a breakout year after an interesting journey to start his NFL career. He’s the top receiver in Iowa State’s history in terms of catches and yards, but didn’t receive much hype going into the draft.

In fact, he went undrafted in 2018 before signing onto the practice squad in Jacksonville. The Packers picked him up that December. They waived him the next August, signing him to the practice squad the next day. They promoted him to the actvie roster just three days later, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Lazard played in all 16 games in 2019, racking up almost 500 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He went down with an ankle injury in the second quarter of last week’s Divisional game against Seattle, but didn’t show up on the most recent injury report and is expected to be good to go against the 49ers.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay, catches a 28-yard pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

San Fransisco 49ers (14-3, #1 in NFC)

George Kittle (#85), TE, Iowa

This man is an absolute beast on the football field.

If that doesn’t convince you, maybe this will: he was named an AP First Team All-Pro after being named to the second team last year, he’s made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two years and has racked up over 2,400 yards and 10 touchdowns over the last two years. Oh, and he’s only in his third NFL season.

Despite that, he wasn’t really that hyped coming out of Iowa in 2017. He had 604 yards through 19 games his last two seasons as a Hawkeye, which is an average of just under 32 yards per game. The Niners drafted him in the fifth round. Now he’s considered to be the most dominant tight end in the game. Talk about a steal.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, center, is tackled by Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith, right, and other defenders during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

C.J. Beathard (#3), QB, Iowa

C.J. Beathard. A Hawkeye legend. He made a splash in term as Iowa’s starting QB, leading them to 20 wins over his last two seasons, including their undefeated regular season in 2015. He finished his career at Iowa with over 5,500 yards and 40 touchdowns compared to just 19 picks.

Unfortunately, that success hasn’t quite translated to the NFL.

Beathard was drafted by the 49ers in the third round back in 2017. The intent was for him to serve as a backup after they got their guy by trading for Jimmy Garoppolo. But Garoppolo had dealt with injuries in those seasons, so Beathard and Nick Mullens shared the load.

Beathard played in 13 games across two seasons, starting 10. In that stretch, he threw just under 2,700 yards, 12 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Ross Reynolds (#76), OL, Iowa (practice squad)

Another former Hawkeye, Reynolds graduated from the University of Iowa in 2018. Reynolds was a second-team All-Big Ten offensive lineman his senior season. He signed on in San Fransisco as an undrafted free agent in April 2019.