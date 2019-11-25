Michigan faces Iowa State in Battle 4 Atlantis

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

Michigan (4-0) vs. Iowa State (3-1)

Battle 4 Atlantis , Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort, Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan and Iowa State are set to clash in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Iowa State earned a 73-45 win over Southern Miss last week, while Michigan won easily 111-68 against Houston Baptist on Friday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Iowa State has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Tyrese Haliburton, George Conditt IV, Rasir Bolton and Solomon Young have combined to account for 56 percent of all Cyclones scoring this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Zavier Simpson has been directly responsible for 50 percent of all Michigan field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 20 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cyclones have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Wolverines. Iowa State has an assist on 48 of 79 field goals (60.8 percent) over its past three outings while Michigan has assists on 57 of 101 field goals (56.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Iowa State offense has recorded a turnover on only 12.9 percent of its possessions, which is the fourth-lowest rate in the country. The Michigan defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 268th among Division I teams).

