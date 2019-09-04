Minnesota Timberwolves sign ex-Cyclone Lindell Wigginton

Former Iowa State Cyclone Lindell Wigginton has signed a contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team announced Wednesday.

“Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released,” the Timberwolves said in a release.

Photo: Iowa State University Athletics

The 21-year-old guard played two season in Ames, averaging 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in 56 games.

Wigginton wasn’t selected in the 2019 NBA Draft following his sophomore season with the Cyclones, but averaged 7.4 points per game and 15 minutes per game in five games with the Toronto Raptors in Summer League.

Photo: Iowa State University Athletics

As a freshman, Wigginton averaged 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, and played in all 31 games for Iowa State. He was named to the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team and earned an All-Big 12 honorable mention.

Expectations for Wigginton were high after the Canada native returned for his sophomore season, but he missed 10 games due to a muscle strain in his left foot.

Wigginton was the Big 12’s Sixth Man of the Year in 2019 and earned an All-Big 12 honorable mention.