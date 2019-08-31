No. 21 Iowa State survives triple overtime scare in 29-26 win over Northern Iowa

AMES — The Iowa State Cyclones survived a tight, season-opening matchup against the Northern Iowa Panthers, winning 29-26 in triple overtime Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium.

Quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns for the Cyclones.

Running back Sheldon Croney secured Iowa State’s victory in triple overtime with a one-yard rushing touchdown.

The Panthers were led by quarterback Will McElvain, who threw for 228 yard and a touchdown while consistently extending plays with his legs.

Northern Iowa was a 23.5-point underdog (via William Hill) heading into the game.