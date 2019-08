AMES — It looks like Cyclone fans are ready for football season.

The Iowa State University Athletics Department announced Friday that they have sold over 45,000 season football tickets for the first time ever.

Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard challenged Cyclone fans to reach 45,000 sales last week. They did it, and the number of sales continues to increase by the minute.

The Cyclone Athletics Ticket Office is still accepting orders. You can find a seating chart and your ticket it here.