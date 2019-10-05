Plethora of penalties stall momentum late, Hawkeyes fall at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Iowa Hawkeyes first Big Ten road action of the year became their first loss of the year, falling to Michigan at the Big House 10-3.

Michagan’s offense came to play in the first quarter, with the Wolverines scoring a TD and field goal on their second and third drives of the game.

The Iowa D held true to form after that, holding the Wolverine attack scoreless through the final three quarters. The Hawkeyes would kick a field goal from 22 yards out in the second quarter to make it a one-score game.

Flash forward four turnovers and several punts later to just under seven minutes left in the game. Iowa was getting something going offensively and had made it to the Michigan 25. Nate Stanley fired a bullet to the end zone and Nico Ragaini just barely couldn’t hang on. It wouldn’t matter.

Flag on the play. Holding on the offense, 10-yard penalty, repeat first down.

First and 20 from the Michigan 35. Stanley finds Ragaini again on a 10-yard gainer back to the original line of scrimmage. Flag on the play.

Holding on the offense, 10-yard penalty, repeat first down. First and 30 from the Michigan 45. A five-yard completion brings up second and 25. A six-yard completion gets them that much closer.

Third and 19. Stanley takes the snap, but the ref’s whistle blows it dead. False start on the offense, five-yard penalty, still third down. The next snap, Stanley watches as his protection crumbles and gets taken down for his eighth sack of the game, and the Hawks have to punt it away.

The Hawkeyes had one more opportunity to take it down the field, but the Michigan defense would eventually shut them down on a fourth and long to seal the deal.

The Hawkeye offense ended the game with four turnovers, including three picks from Nate Stanley, eight sacks allowed and, with the yards lost on those sacks included, just one rushing yard to speak of.

The loss moves Iowa to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in Big Ten play. They’ll be back at Kinnick next week to take on 12th-ranked Penn State.