Purdy, Cyclones come back from 20-point deficit, fall by two to Baylor

WACO, Texas — Brock Purdy added another 300+ yard game to his resume, tossing for 342 and leading his Cyclones on a 21-point run to take a late lead before a field goal took down Iowa State 23-21 to open Big 12 play.

The offense was slow to get moving, with the Cyclones posting a goose egg in each of the first three quarters. Baylor got out to a 20-0 lead before Johnnie Lang ran it in for ISU’s first score of the day.

The Cyclone offense kicked it into high gear after that, adding on 14 more unanswered points to go up 21-20 with 2:45 left.

The Cyclone comeback woke up the Baylor offense, though, and they marched down the field to kick a go-ahead field goal with 21 seconds to go. ISU had opportunities on their final drive, but a strip sack of Brock Purdy sealed the deal.

Iowa State falls to 2-2 with the loss and 0-1 in Big 12 play. The Cyclones will be back at Jack Trice next week to take on TCU.