Purdy, Hall go off in commanding win over Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Tex. — It was a huge day for Brock Purdy and Co., as Iowa State rolled to a 34-24 victory over Texas Tech.

Despite ending a two-possession game, ISU was in command from the start. The Cyclones got out to a 20-0 lead, thanks to three Purdy TD passes, before Tech even got on the board. They would carry a 20-7 lead into the halftime break.

The Cyclones went to the ground game in the second half. Freshman running back Breece Hall thrived, running all over the Red Raiders to his second straight 100+ yard game. Hall ended with 183 yards and two scores on the ground, along with 73 receiving yards on just three catches.

Texas Tech would put up 10 points in the third quarter, but it wouldn’t be enough to get them back in it. They scored one last touchdown in garbage time to bring the score to 34-24, but the Cyclones would run out the clock on the ensuing possession to end it.

Brock Purdy had his third 300+ yard performance of the year Saturday, completing 23 of 32 passes for 378 yards, three touchdowns and a pick.

The wins moves Iowa State to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Big 12. They’ll be back at Jack Trice next week to face Oklahoma State. The game will be televised on FS1 with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.