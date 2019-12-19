Remembering legendary Iowa head coach Hayden Fry

IOWA CITY — The loss of Hayden Fry resonates not just through the Hawkeye faithful, it hits home for all of college football.

Fry was known for doing things the right way. Being born in Texas, it’s no wonder football was his calling.

Beyond the field, Fry was an innovator creating the Tigerhawk logo the Hawkeyes still use today, the America Needs Farmers Campaign and more.

His coaching tree branches out to Dan McCarney, Bob Stoops, Barry Alvarez, Bill Snyder and Fry’s successor Kirk Ferentz.

For Kirk Ferentz, to succeed his mentor as the Iowa football coach in 1999 was not easy.

Today, he took a few minutes to talk to media about the passing of Fry.

Ferentz was asked if feels the responsibility to carry on what Fry created, he responded, “every day.”

“I’ll follow up on that I mean just like you know we all have mentors.You know, it starts at home, usually with your parents and then you know people like Hayden Fry I mean, so, yeah, I got you know, it took me 25 years I got a window now so you know he’s looking at me and Rita every day. So both of us better be on good behavior and better be, you know, moving straight ahead so that’s, that’s how you look at it, yeah so you look at it,” Coach Ferentz said.

Local 5’s Jon Schaeffer sat down with Fry’s former player Jon Filloon. He was a wide receiver for Fry from 1988 to 1991. An Iowa boy who dreamed of being a Hawkeye after seeing the Hawkeyes play as a child.

Filloon believes Fry will go down as one of the greatest in the history of the sport.

“I totally believe so. I mean, that’s something I think he’s gonna go down in history is as being a, an icon that not only started a program for himself in the state of Iowa, but then you know that that went nationally and with the coaches that still continue to to be the sentence of his and beyond, it’s, it’s amazing and I don’t think that will ever go away. He’s one of a kind,” Filloon said.