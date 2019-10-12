Running game, defense key for Iowa State in road victory against West Virginia

Some clouds. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

33°F Some clouds. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Some clouds. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

33°F Some clouds. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. –– The Iowa State Cyclones (4-2, 2-1) recorded a commanding road victory Saturday against West Virginia (3-3, 1-2), 38-14.

Freshman running back Breece Hall led the ground game for Iowa State with 132 yards on 26 attempts, plus two rushing touchdowns.

West Virginia got on the board first after a first quarter Brock Purdy interception was returned 19 yards by Tykee Smith for a touchdown.

The Cyclones bounced back, taking the lead 14-7 before the Mountaineers tied it before the half at 14-14.

Iowa State outscored West Virginia 24-0 in the second half, while forcing two turnovers. The Cyclones’ defense totaled forced takeaways Saturday overall.

Brock Purdy finished the game 19-for-30 passing with 229 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Burdy also added a rushing touchdown.

Linebacker Mike Rose recorded nine total tackles, half a sack and one forced fumble for the Cyclones’ defense.