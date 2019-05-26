Local Sports

Tickets Punched: Find out who's playing for a state championship next week

By:

Posted: May 25, 2019 10:52 PM CDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 10:52 PM CDT

The 2019 boys soccer state tournament field is set.

Defending champions, Waukee, are going back in 3A. North Polk is making their first ever appearance in class 1A.

Meanwhile, last year's 2A champs, the Pella Dutch, won't be making the trip to the metro this year.

See which central Iowa schools punched their tickets!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Local 5 Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected