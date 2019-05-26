Tickets Punched: Find out who's playing for a state championship next week
The 2019 boys soccer state tournament field is set.
Defending champions, Waukee, are going back in 3A. North Polk is making their first ever appearance in class 1A.
Meanwhile, last year's 2A champs, the Pella Dutch, won't be making the trip to the metro this year.
See which central Iowa schools punched their tickets!
