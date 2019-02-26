Top seeded Johnston rallies back from down 18 points, meanwhile Dowling-Waukee go to triple OT

Pick your flavor.

Is it buzzer-beaters that you like?

Or, how about, clutch three pointers?

Maybe overtime basketball is your thing.

Whatever it is, day one of the Iowa high school girls basketball state championship delivered all of that, and so much more.

It began with No. 8 Urbandale against No. 1 Johnston. The J-Hawks Cinderella story to state continued to shine as they went into the half up 18 on the top seed. However, the Dragons dug deep and dug out of the hole and beat Urbandale.

Then, shortly after, Valley goes into overtime with Iowa City High and walks out alive.

Just when you thought things would settle down--they didn't.

Waukee and Dowling Catholic put on a show of epic proportions going into a three OT thriller of the highest order. The Maroons escape that one.

To top off 5A action, Southeast Polk and Ankeny Centennial go into...you guessed it! Overtime, again.

If this tournament is half as good as what we saw today, we're in for a really, really fun one.