Woodward-Granger’s Cody Fisher writing Hawk Wrestling history

NORWALK, IA- Tuesday night at Norwalk High School, Bowen Born and Xavier Foster put on a show as Norwalk and Oskaloosa squared off in 3A Boys basketball. Born finished the night with 47 points while Foster finished with 38 points. Tuesday's meeting could potentially be the last time we see Born and Foster on the court facing off with one another, as they both graduate in May and will move on to play Division I Basketball. Both of them talked about the respect they have for one another following the 94-83 win for Norwalk.