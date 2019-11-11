Xavier Foster, 4-star Oskaloosa basketball recruit, commits to Iowa State

OSKALOOSA — Xavier Foster’s final decision came down to two in-state schools, the University of Iowa and Iowa State University.

It was the latter Cyclones who came away with the prized recruit Monday, when the 7-foot Foster made his decision official: He’ll be donning the cardinal and gold.

2020 4-star C Xavier Foster announced he is committing Iowa State. @weareiowa5news pic.twitter.com/pITZbdyEsN — Matt McCullock (@MMcCullockTV) November 11, 2019

Foster is the No. 51 overall recruit in the 2020 class, according to ESPN, and No. 56 overall according to Rivals.com.

The decision to attend Iowa State came down to the wire, with Foster going with his “gut feeling” Sunday night and finalizing the move to become a Cyclone.

Foster hopes to bring a second straight state title in Class 3A to Oskaloosa High School.

Foster also held offers, from Kansas, USC, Creighton, UCLA and Baylor.