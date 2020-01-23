You can now own Drake jerseys that show hometown pride for Des Moines

DES MOINES — Drake Bulldog fans have an opportunity to wear the newest jersey their favorite players will be wearing.

The school announced it’s selling the Des Moines Hometown Tea apparel. They pay homage to Drake’s hometown, and the enthusiasm they have for the city.

The men’s and women’s teams will wear the uniforms men’s and women’s basketball teams January 31 and February 1.

The uniforms are a partnership between Bozz Prints owner John Bosley, and show Des Moines’ skyline. In addition, other elements emphasize the Bulldogs’ 1969 Final Four uniforms.

Drake leaders said the deadline to order the apparel is January 31 at noon. Delivery will take about 8-10 weeks.

