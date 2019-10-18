AMES- Matt Leo’s road to college football is one that’s rarely been taken, maybe never. Now in his senior season at Iowa State, he’s seeing more and more snaps, and production to match. It’s the result of a lot of hard work and time to learn the game of football. A sport he didn’t start playing until 2015 when he moved to the U.S. from Australia. Local 5 Sports Director, Jon Schaeffer, has more on Matt Leo.
Matt Leo’s road rarely traveled to Iowa State Football
