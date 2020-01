IOWA CITY – The Hawkeyes made more believers on Monday night.

The black and gold trailed for most of the game against Wisconsin but used a 17-2 rally in the end to get past the Badgers.

Luka Garza paced the Hawks with 21 points along with a monster 18 rebounds. Three other Hawks scored in double figures.

Iowa will have two big tests next when they face the second and first place teams in the Big Ten.