Even a big scoring night from the state’s top player couldn’t tame Southeast Polk.

The Rams improved to 4-0 on the year after topping Dowling 80-71 on Tuesday night. Southeast Polk has now earned wins over Indianola, No. 8 Centennial, No. 11 Roosevelt and now, No. 2 Dowling.

Caitlin Clark had a season-high 42 points for the Maroons. Garce Larkins tipped in a team-high 27 for the Rams.