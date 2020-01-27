Penny Hardaway: Kobe Bryant was ‘going into his best life’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Local 24) — A day after the passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, some of his fellow athletes are remembering all he did for the game both on and off the court.

“Kobe was going into his best life,” University of Memphis head men’s basketball coach and former NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway told Local 24 (Memphis) Sports Director Doc Holliday. “He was just about to start doing better work with his daughter, AAU, and different people he was gonna touch in a different way.”

It was a pattern his colleagues noticed in Bryant post-retirement: the same intensity as his playing days, but in the present time, using that energy to better others.

FILE – In this July 26, 2018 file photo former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch during the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Gianna also died in the crash. She was 13. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

“When he was competing, he was always ‘stay away'”, Hardaway said. “And then to be able to give himself up and his time up as he retired … it was a beautiful thing to see.”

RELATED: The life of Kobe Bryant in photos (1978-2020)

RELATED: ‘Dear Basketball’ | Watch Kobe Bryant’s Oscar-winning film

Hardaway was a teammate with Shaquille O’Neal, who later won three NBA titles alongside Bryant, on the Orlando Magic in the 1990s.