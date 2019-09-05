Pettway’s 2-TD day a look at what the grad transfer can bring in 2019 to the Iowa State Cyclones

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Zac Gallen lost his no-hit bid with one out in the seventh inning on a clean single by the San Diego Padres' Manny Machado.

Machado ripped a line drive into right field. The ball was hit so hard, outfielder Jarrod Dyson tried to scoop it up and fire to first base, but he bobbled the transfer and Machado reached easily.