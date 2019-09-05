La’Michael Pettway gave Cyclone fans quite the introduction to what he can bring to the table in their season-opener against UNI. The graduate transfer from Arkansas hauled in two touchdowns on three receptions. Could he be the next big-play guy the Cyclones need? Matt Campbell says pump the brakes a bit, but he’s encouraged by what he saw.
Pettway’s 2-TD day a look at what the grad transfer can bring in 2019 to the Iowa State Cyclones
Ames53°F Fair Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 0 mph CALM
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Mostly Clear
- Wind
- 4 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Ames53°F Fair Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 0 mph CALM
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 4 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent