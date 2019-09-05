Pettway’s 2-TD day a look at what the grad transfer can bring in 2019 to the Iowa State Cyclones

La’Michael Pettway gave Cyclone fans quite the introduction to what he can bring to the table in their season-opener against UNI. The graduate transfer from Arkansas hauled in two touchdowns on three receptions. Could he be the next big-play guy the Cyclones need? Matt Campbell says pump the brakes a bit, but he’s encouraged by what he saw.

