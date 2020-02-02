Polamalu, Bruce headline Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020

CANTON, Ohio — Five modern-era NFL greats will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer, and we now know who we are.

Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James and Troy Polamalu were announced as Hall of Famers at tonight’s NFL Honors to round out the 20-person Class of 2020. The announcement comes a couple weeks after the Centennial Class was announced, in which three contributors and 10 players from before the Super Bowl era were also enshrined.

The remaining two Hall of Famers come in the form of coaches Jimmy Johnson and Bill Cower, which were surprised with their Hall of Fame status on their respective networks (Fox and CBS, respectively) during the wild card round of the NFL playoffs.

Steve Atwater

Seattle’s Louis Clark (84) brings in a pass for a seven yard gain in the fourth quarter of Sunday, Oct. 23, 1989 game against Denver in Seattle. Defending for the Broncos is Steve Atwater. Denver won in overtime 24-21. Atwater was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sat. Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Sweet)

Atwater played almost all of his 11-year NFL career with the Denver Broncos, playing one. He was the one of the team’s starting safeties during the Elway era, in which the team took home two Super Bowls. In fact, Super Bowl XXXII was one of the best games of his career, posting six solo tackles, a forced fumble and one of his five career sacks. On top of his two Super Bowl rings, he was also an eight-time Pro Bowler and a two-time first team All Pro selection.

Isaac Bruce

FILE – In this Dec. 24, 2006, file photo, St. Louis Rams’ Isaac Bruce (80) eludes Washington Redskins Sean Taylor after making a catch during the first half of an NFL football game in St. Louis. Bruce was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam, File)

Bruce’s claim to fame is being the top wide receiver in the Greatest Show on Turf Rams team, led by Iowa native and fellow Hall of Famer Kurt Warner at quarterback. Bruce played 16 years in the NFL, spending 14 of them on the Rams before playing for San Fransisco for his last two. He has four Pro Bowls under his belt and was a second team All Pro selection in 1999. His lone Super Bowl championship came in the “one yard short” game against the Titans in 2000.

Steve Hutchinson

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2006, file photo, Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Steve Hutchinson blocks against the Carolina Panthers during the NFC championship football game in Seattle. Hutchinson was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/John Froschauer, File)

Hutchinson was one of the best offensive linemen around in his time, spending most of his career with the Seahawks and Vikings. He was a Pro Bowl selection in seven of his 12 seasons and was named to the first team All Pro five times.

Edgerrin James

FILE – In this Sept. 3, 2000, file photo, Indianapolis Colts running back Edgerrin James (32) takes a Peyton Manning pass 27 yards for a touchdown during the third quarter of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. James was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)

James was a standout at running back throughout his 11 NFL seasons, most of which were spent in Indianapolis. He was strong right out of the gate, notching over 2,000 total yards to earn himself Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1999. He won the rushing title in each of his first two seasons, earned four trips to the Pro Bowl and was a two-time first team All Pro selection.

Troy Polamalu

FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2013, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers’ Troy Polamalu follows the action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Pittsburgh. Polamalu was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Polamalu is the second safety in this year’s Hall of Fame class, playing his entire 12-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s a two-time Super Bowl champ, eight-time Pro Bowler, four-time first team All Pro selection and was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2010. He is the lone first-ballot Hall of Famer in the Class of 2020.