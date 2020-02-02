Polamalu, Bruce headline Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020

CANTON, Ohio — Five modern-era NFL greats will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer, and we now know who we are.
Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James and Troy Polamalu were announced as Hall of Famers at tonight’s NFL Honors to round out the 20-person Class of 2020. The announcement comes a couple weeks after the Centennial Class was announced, in which three contributors and 10 players from before the Super Bowl era were also enshrined.
The remaining two Hall of Famers come in the form of coaches Jimmy Johnson and Bill Cower, which were surprised with their Hall of Fame status on their respective networks (Fox and CBS, respectively) during the wild card round of the NFL playoffs.
Steve Atwater
Atwater played almost all of his 11-year NFL career with the Denver Broncos, playing one. He was the one of the team’s starting safeties during the Elway era, in which the team took home two Super Bowls. In fact, Super Bowl XXXII was one of the best games of his career, posting six solo tackles, a forced fumble and one of his five career sacks. On top of his two Super Bowl rings, he was also an eight-time Pro Bowler and a two-time first team All Pro selection.
Isaac Bruce
Bruce’s claim to fame is being the top wide receiver in the Greatest Show on Turf Rams team, led by Iowa native and fellow Hall of Famer Kurt Warner at quarterback. Bruce played 16 years in the NFL, spending 14 of them on the Rams before playing for San Fransisco for his last two. He has four Pro Bowls under his belt and was a second team All Pro selection in 1999. His lone Super Bowl championship came in the “one yard short” game against the Titans in 2000.
Steve Hutchinson
Hutchinson was one of the best offensive linemen around in his time, spending most of his career with the Seahawks and Vikings. He was a Pro Bowl selection in seven of his 12 seasons and was named to the first team All Pro five times.
Edgerrin James
James was a standout at running back throughout his 11 NFL seasons, most of which were spent in Indianapolis. He was strong right out of the gate, notching over 2,000 total yards to earn himself Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1999. He won the rushing title in each of his first two seasons, earned four trips to the Pro Bowl and was a two-time first team All Pro selection.
Troy Polamalu
Polamalu is the second safety in this year’s Hall of Fame class, playing his entire 12-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s a two-time Super Bowl champ, eight-time Pro Bowler, four-time first team All Pro selection and was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2010. He is the lone first-ballot Hall of Famer in the Class of 2020.