Rockies OF Dahl carted off field after injury

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado, left, consoles center fielder David Dahl, who suffered and injury to his right leg while catching a fly ball hit by San Francisco Giants’ Scooter Gennett during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies center fielder David Dahl was carted off the field clearly in pain after injuring his right leg making a diving catch Friday night.

There was no immediate word on the extent of his injury.

Dahl, a first-time All-Star this season, slightly overran a sinking flyball from San Francisco’s Scooter Gennett, planting his feet to make a sudden stop and leaning back to make the catch.

But Dahl’s right foot apparently caught in the grass and he crumpled to ground, grimacing and grabbing his right ankle.

Right fielder Charlie Blackmon ran over to try to help as team trainers came out to tend to Dahl. The game was stopped for several minutes while medical personnel assessed the injury and brought the cart out to carry him off the field.

The 25-year-old Dahl began the day batting .302 with 15 home runs and 61 RBIs.

