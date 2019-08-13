Tristan Wirfs and Alaric Jackson will be looked to as anchors of the Iowa Offensive Line. They enter their junior year with 44 combined starts and a lot of hype. Adam Rossow has the story out of Iowa City.
The Anchors of Iowa’s Offensive Line
