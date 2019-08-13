The Anchors of Iowa’s Offensive Line

Tristan Wirfs and Alaric Jackson will be looked to as anchors of the Iowa Offensive Line. They enter their junior year with 44 combined starts and a lot of hype. Adam Rossow has the story out of Iowa City.

