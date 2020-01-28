UConn Huskies honor Gianna Bryant, leave spot open on bench

A seat with a jersey and flowers is reserved in memory of Gianna Bryant before an exhibition basketball game in the first half of a basketball game against the US, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. Bryant was going to play at Connecticut and head to the WNBA. That was the plan. Her promising life came to a shocking, sudden and sad end Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 along with her father Kobe. They died in a helicopter crash in California along with seven others. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

HARTFORD — In the wake of a Sunday’s tragedy that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter 13-year-old Gianna, and seven other people, the UConn’s women’s team honored Gianna in their own special way.

During the UConn vs. Team USA game Monday night, a spot on the bench was left empty by the Huskies. On the seat, a bouquet of white flowers and a UConn jersey draped over showing the number 2.

The UConn women’s Twitter page tweeted the image with the caption “Mambacita is forever a Husky.”

Mambacita is forever a Husky 💙 pic.twitter.com/3wdAbdK0Ye — UConn Women's Hoops (@UConnWBB) January 27, 2020

In 2017, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna hung out with the UConn Women’s Basketball team when they were in Los Angeles to play UCLA.

On the day of the crash, the UConn women’s twitter page tweeted out how much Kobe and Gianna meant to the program. It was no secret that Gianna had aspirations of going pro like her father.

Team USA beat the Huskies 79 – 64.