VAN METER – Hundreds of wrestlers from all across the state will depart for the capital this week for the high school wrestling state championship tournament.

Van Meter/Earlham wrestling is no different.

The Bulldogs senior corps is one of the deepest that you’ll find around the state. Five of its wrestlers have reached the 100-win mark.

Combined, the five seniors have more than 700 wins.

But there is still one win that neither wrestler has been able to grab.

