Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph disappointed after playoff gloves are sold on eBay

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) pulls in the game winning touchdown pass over New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) during overtime of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. The Vikings won 26-20. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

The Vikings' star tight end thought the gloves were going to be sold at a charity benefit.

MINNEAPOLIS — Kyle Rudolph expressed his disappointment on Twitter Wednesday after he found out the gloves he wore to catch a touchdown pass in Sunday’s overtime victory over the New Orleans Saints were sold on eBay.

Rudolph tweeted that a member of the media asked him in the locker room if he could have the gloves after the Vikings’ playoff game, in which he grabbed a pass from QB Kirk Cousins for the game-winning score.

Rudolph said he obliged because the person who asked for his gloves said they would be sold for a charity benefit.

@KyleRudolph82 I’m the guy who bought them. I will gladly donate to a charity of your choice. — Jason King (@kingy1940) January 8, 2020

“Well he got me, sold on eBay 3 days later,” Rudolph’s tweet reads.

Rudolph’s tweet quote retweets a screenshot of an eBay listing that claims to be selling his gloves.

On the bright side, another Twitter user responded to Rudolph saying he was the one who bought the gloves and would happily donate them to charity.

“I’m the guy who bought them. I will gladly donate to a charity of your choice,” user @kingy1940 tweeted.

Rudolph took him up on the offer and even said he will give @kingy1940 his gloves from the upcoming game against the 49ers.

Hey Jason, really cool of you to do this! @UMNChildrens will greatly appreciate it and I will make sure to get you my pair from this weekends game! — Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph82) January 8, 2020

Rudolph added that the person who asked him for the gloves was not a local reporter he sees daily or a national reporter.