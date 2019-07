The Warriors put it all together in the second half Friday night.

Waukee trailed 21-0 midway through the second quarter but managed to rattle off 28 unanswered to take the lead in the fourth.

But when Johnston nailed a go-ahead field goal with under two minutes to play, Waukee responded with a 45-yard FG with 22 seconds left.

And the Warriors are hoping to ride off of that momentum.