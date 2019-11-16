WDM Valley and Dowling Catholic to meet for 4A Football Championship

CEDAR FALLS- The WDM Valley Tigers entered the postseason as the #1 team in the RPI. They backed that up again, beating Bettendorf behind a powerful running attack. They advance to the 4A Championship with a 35-7 win over the Bulldogs. They’ll face rival, and six-time defending 4A Champs, Dowling Catholic. The Maroons rolled by Cedar Rapids Kennedy in a 42-6 win. Valley and Dowling meeting in the 4A Championship has never happened before. Matthew Judy has the full highlights and reaction from the UNI-Dome.