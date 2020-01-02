What 2020 New Year’s Resolutions might look like for ISU and Iowa Athletic teams

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had his eighth triple-double of the season, Anthony Davis had 26 points and 11 rebounds, and the West-leading Los Angeles Lakers opened the new year with a 117-107 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

James finished with 31 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists in the Lakers' third straight victory that appeared well in hand by the end of a dominant first quarter. He had double-figure points and assists by halftime.