What 2020 New Year’s Resolutions might look like for ISU and Iowa Athletic teams

If you were to make a resolution for the Hawkeyes or Cyclones what would it be? Local 5 Sports Director Jon Schaeffer lays out some goals that he thinks Iowa State and Iowa should chase as they kick off a new decade of sports.

  • ISU MBB- Win 10 conference games/Make NCAA Tournament
  • ISU WBB- Win 13 conference games/Sweet 16
  • ISU FB- 10 Wins/Big 12 Championship game appearance
  • Iowa MBB- Maintain 2019 success/Round of 32 in NCAA Tournament
  • Iowa WBB- Build on 2019/Sweet 16 return
  • Iowa FB- Big Ten Championship or bust

