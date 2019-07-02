Wimbledon Glance: Gauff goes again on Day 3

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — A quick look at Wimbledon:

LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY

Coco Gauff tries to follow up her upset win over Venus Williams when the 15-year-old American takes on former semifinalist Magdalena Rybarikova in the second round at Wimbledon. Gauff would break inside the top 200 in the WTA rankings with a victory, having already become the youngest player to win a match at Wimbledon since 1991. In the men’s draw, top-ranked Novak Djokovic faces Dennis Kudla for the first time as the defending champion continues his search for a fifth title. Last year’s runner-up Kevin Anderson takes on Janko Tipsarevic.

WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST

Partly cloudy. High of 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 degrees Celsius).

MONDAY’S WEATHER

Partly cloudy. High of 74 degrees Fahrenheit (23 degrees Celsius).

TUESDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s first round: No. 2 Roger Federer beat Lloyd Harris 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 Rafael Nadal beat Yuichi Sugita 6-3, 6-1, 6-3; Sam Querrey beat No. 5 Dominic Thiem6-7 (4), 7-6 (1), 6-3, 6-0; No. 8 Kei Nishikori beat Thiago Moura Monteiro 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Women’s first round: No. 1 Ash Barty beat Saisai Zheng 6-4, 6-2; No. 11 Serena Williams beat Giulia Gatto-Monticone 6-2, 7-5; No. 5 Angelique Kerber beat Tatjana Maria 6-4, 6-3; Pauline Parmentier beat Maria Sharapova 4-6, 7-6 (4), 5-0, ret.

STAT OF THE DAY

182 – The number of match wins on grass for Roger Federer after his victory over Lloyd Harris, who was playing his first tour-level match on the surface.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I walked out there and was kind of fangirling for a minute.” – Ash Barty about playing her first match as No. 1 on Wimbledon’s No. 1 Court.

