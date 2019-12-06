Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Clive
28°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Politics
National News
International News
This Week in Iowa
Positive News
Community Calendar
All Things Holiday
Top Stories
Police: Major anhydrous ammonia spill north of Creston
Top Stories
Palmer’s Deli on Ingersoll reopens
Mom and son deliver ‘cheer boxes’ to comfort grieving families this holiday season
Candidate Tracker: Who’s in Iowa this weekend?
Lottery group agreed to pay $1.5M more to jackpot winner
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Alexa
Most Accurate 101
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa Hawkeyes
Top Stories
Jerry Lowe’s road from Sierra Leone to the Grand View gridiron
Top Stories
Cyclones back on track as ISU tops UMKC 79-61
Top Stories
Drake gets a lift from the bench to edge Milwaukee by three
Battered & bruised Hawkeyes surge past Syracuse
Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell signs extension through 2025 season
Local 5 Top 5 Plays of the Week- December 1st
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Entertainment
Top Stories
The Jury – Live in Studio
Top Stories
Valley United Methodist Church
Top Stories
Drag King DSM
UnitedHealthCare – Shopping For Medicare
Funny Bone – Jeff Dye
Cantus – Live in Studio
Contests
About Us
Watch Live
Mobile App
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
amanda the panda program
Mom and son deliver ‘cheer boxes’ to comfort grieving families this holiday season