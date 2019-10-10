Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Clive
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Politics
National News
This Week in Iowa
Positive News
Community Calendar
Top Stories
23-year-old male killed in Thursday afternoon Des Moines shooting
Top Stories
Police detail the dangers of investigating homeless camps
Top Stories
Supreme Court prohibits courthouse security test break-ins
Defense attorneys for Cristhian Rivera request additional time to review forensic test results
ISU researchers studying effects of new tile systems on state waterways and crops
Ham and cheese wedge sandwiches sold in Iowa recalled for Listeria
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Mobile Apps
Alexa
Brad’s Backyard Garden
Most Accurate 101
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa Hawkeyes
Chicago Cubs
Top Stories
Hawkeyes looking to Stanley to bounce back against PSU
Top Stories
Iowa State Cyclones taking the pressure off and getting back to fun football
Top Stories
Iowa Hawkeyes trying to bounce back from poor showing at Michigan as they prepare for No. 10 Penn State
Hawkeyes drop to No. 17 in latest AP Top 25 poll
Local 5 Top 5 Plays of the Week (10/6)
McElvain guides Northern Iowa past Youngstown State 21-14
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Top Stories
Totally Serious News – Snow Plows
Top Stories
Stutterin’ Jimmy and the Goosebumps – Live in Studio
Top Stories
Great Music Local Showcase 10-10-19
Fork in the Road 10-10-19
Winter Warmth Drive
Iowa Veterinary Specialties – Howloween Photo Contest
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
Ankeny Fire safety
Ankeny FD teaching fire safety with live burn event
A Twitter List by weareiowa5news