Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Clive
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Politics
National News
This Week in Iowa
Community Calendar
Top Stories
Des Moines police looking for individuals that may have information on homicide investigation
Top Stories
Educators gather for 3rd annual Anti-Bullying Symposium
Top Stories
Iowa Supreme Court chief justice apologizes for contracted courthouse break-ins
Lipari Foods recalls chicken salad products over Listeria concerns
President Trump announces new biofuel agreement
Kinship Brewery Company unveils plans to open new brewery in Waukee
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Mobile Apps
Alexa
Brad’s Backyard Garden
Most Accurate 101
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa Hawkeyes
Chicago Cubs
Top Stories
Plethora of penalties stall momentum late, Hawkeyes fall at Michigan
Top Stories
Grinnell Mutual Play of the Week: Zerrick Gurley’s game-sealing pick, DSM Roosevelt
Top Stories
G&L Clothing Fan Pic of the Week: East High honors Dominic
McKee RV & Auto Player of the Week: Dan Jungling, Pella Christian
Karl Chevrolet & Fareway Game Ball: Dominic Reidburn and the East High Scarlets
March of Champions: Adair-Casey
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Top Stories
Jimm Ites
Top Stories
Robert Deitch – Live in Studio
Top Stories
Jays CD & Hobby – Superhero Saturday
Beast Village Comedy
Iowa’s great Outdoors 10-4-19
Tom Arnold at the Funny Bone
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
cigarettes
Clampdown on vaping could send users back toward cigarettes
A Twitter List by weareiowa5news