Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Des Moines
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Politics
National News
This Week in Iowa
Washington-DC
Community Calendar
Iowa State Fair
Top Stories
Northern Iowa rolls past Southern Utah 34-14
Top Stories
Three-vehicle crash causes partial shutdown on east mixmaster
Top Stories
College Gameday coming to Ames for Cy-Hawk
CyHawk Gameday: Cyclones Analysis after the Bye Week
One dead, two injured after vehicle collision on E University Avenue
Ames police asking for help in identifying two suspects
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Mobile Apps
Alexa
Brad’s Backyard Garden
Most Accurate 101
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Cyclone Central
Hawkeye Headquarters
Chicago Cubs
Top Stories
No. 20 Iowa shutout Rutgers, Smith-Marsette with a huge day
Top Stories
Karl Chevrolet and Fareway Game Ball- Antonio Alzheimer, Roosevelt
Top Stories
McKee RV & Auto Player of the Week- Mike Hudson, Knoxville
G&L Clothing Fan Pic of the Week- Pella Christian student section
Grinnell Mutual Play of the Week- Drew Jirak’s game-sealing pick, WDM Valley
March of Champions: Kuemper Catholic
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Top Stories
Jeff Brandt & Galaxy
Top Stories
Delaware Township Firefighters Association
Top Stories
DIY
Iowa Almanac September 6
Anti Bully Symposium
Law Tigers September 6
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
City-council
Food trucks get the green light in Des Moines parks