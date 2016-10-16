Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Des Moines
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
This Week in Iowa
Iowa State Fair
RAGBRAI
Local Politics
Washington-DC
Community Calendar
Top Stories
Mama Lacona’s Restaurant closing at the end of the month
Top Stories
Iowa Cubs become Iowa Caucuses on August 30th
Top Stories
Keeping your child safe at the Iowa State Fair
D.M. North grad leaves alma mater a lasting gift
Presidential candidates propose plans to help rural America
Individual found in South Skunk River identified as missing woman
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Mobile Apps
Alexa
Brad’s Backyard Garden
Most Accurate 101
Top Stories
Local 5 Forecast
Top Stories
Iowa State Fair Contest Keyword: “FAVORITES”
Heat indices as high as 110° expected later this week
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Cyclone Central
Hawkeye Headquarters
Chicago Cubs
Top Stories
Cyclones set new football season tickets record
Top Stories
Iowa Cubs will have a temporary new look at the end of August
Top Stories
ISU’s defense could be even better in 2019
New uniforms a ‘boost’ for Hawkeyes
Urbandale wins state baseball championship
Local 5 Top 5 Plays (8/4)
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Top Stories
Knoxville Raceway – Yoga on the Tower
Top Stories
Knoxville Raceway – The Knoxville Nationals
Top Stories
Knoxville Raceway – The Superbowl of Sprint Car Racing
Knoxville Raceway – The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame
HGTV – Planning Out Your Home Interior
Iowa Cubs – Home Stand
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
East Union
Local 5 Top 5 Plays of the Week (10/16)