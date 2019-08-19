Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Des Moines
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Politics
National News
This Week in Iowa
Washington-DC
Community Calendar
Iowa State Fair
RAGBRAI
Top Stories
Illegal parking on game day could cost Cyclone fans, rivals double
Top Stories
Storm Lake students release original song, music video expressing pride in their school
1.17 million people visited the Iowa State Fair this year
House bill to establish fees, taxes for electric vehicles by 2022
Grinnell police recognize man’s heroic bravery
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Mobile Apps
Alexa
Brad’s Backyard Garden
Most Accurate 101
Top Stories
Local 5 Forecast
Top Stories
Iowa State Fair Contest Keyword: “FAVORITES”
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Cyclone Central
Hawkeye Headquarters
Chicago Cubs
Top Stories
Illegal parking on game day could cost Cyclone fans, rivals double
Top Stories
William Penn University to add women’s wrestling starting next year
Top Stories
Hawkeyes No. 20, Cyclones No. 21 in AP Preseason Top 25
Local 5 Top 5 Plays of the Week (8/18)
Dowling set to utilize two-headed beast at running back
Over 45,000 season tickets purchased by Cyclone fans
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Top Stories
Iowa State Fair – Grand Wheel
Top Stories
Iowa State Fair – Iowa Pork Tent
Top Stories
Iowa State Fair – Gadgets and Goodies
Andy Woodhull – Funny Bone
Iowa State Fair – Beef, Pork and Lamb
Animal Rescue League 8-16-19
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
Fees
House bill to establish fees, taxes for electric vehicles by 2022