Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Des Moines
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
This Week in Iowa
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Iowa State Fair
RAGBRAI
Washington-DC
Community Calendar
Top Stories
Toxic lake in Russia’s Siberia becomes selfie sensation
Top Stories
Doughnuts with filling syringes nixed from Minnesota fair
A Capitol offense? Cannabis found in Statehouse flower beds
New Mexico, Colorado get fired up over hot peppers
Purl jam: Finland hosts heavy metal knitting championship
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Mobile Apps
Alexa
Brad’s Backyard Garden
Most Accurate 101
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Cyclone Central
Hawkeye Headquarters
Chicago Cubs
Top Stories
Earlham upsets Van Meter in regional semifinal
Top Stories
Dowling tops Roosevelt to open 5A Postseason Regional Softball
Top Stories
Iowa hoops lands guard Evelyn, Valparaiso grad transfer
Roosevelt baseball tops Ames in high-scoring affair
Road to State Softball continues as Van Meter and Grand View Christian both get big wins
Waukee softball pushes win streak to 11 games
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Top Stories
EleanorGrace performs on Iowa Live
Top Stories
Polo on the Green
Top Stories
Pat McGann at the Funny Bone tonight
Comedian Pat McGann at the Funny Bone this weekend
Build your baby from the ground up
5th Annual Waukee Arts Festival
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
First All-black Settlement In Kansas
Hidden History: Kansas is home to first, all-black settlement west of Mississippi