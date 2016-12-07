Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Des Moines
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
This Week in Iowa
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Iowa State Fair
RAGBRAI
Washington-DC
Community Calendar
Top Stories
Chicago spent $33,600 on hunt for alligator in city park
Top Stories
Australian farmer says human orthopedic plate found in croc
Unopened 1987 Nintendo video game could sell for $10,000
Camper: Alleged Bigfoot sighting prompts gunfire at park
Woman accused of urinating on potatoes in Walmart
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Mobile Apps
Alexa
Brad’s Backyard Garden
Most Accurate 101
Top Stories
Local 5 Forecast
Top Stories
Iowa State Fair Contest Keyword: “FAVORITES”
Heat indices as high as 110° expected later this week
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Cyclone Central
Hawkeye Headquarters
Chicago Cubs
Top Stories
4A State Baseball: Urbandale, Johnston, and Dowling Catholic advance to semifinals
Top Stories
Meet the 2019 University of Iowa Kid Captains
Top Stories
Tough day for central Iowa schools in 3A State Baseball
Cole Hamels gives up back-to-back HR’s in second rehab start
How the Valley Tigers used a tweet to motivate them to a 5A champship
Local 5 Top 5 Plays (7/28)
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Top Stories
Optimist International – Iowa District Optimist Convention
Top Stories
Dental Connections – Dental Care and Your Health
Top Stories
Catch Des Moines 8-1-19
Live In Studio – Live Performance by Craig Irvin
HGTV – Kitchen Trends
AHeinz57 – Rescue Grand Prix
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
Furry_friends_refuge
Furry Friends Refuge with Baby