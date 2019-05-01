Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Des Moines
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
This Week in Iowa
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Iowa State Fair
RAGBRAI
Washington-DC
Top Stories
Investigators: Day care provider waited to call 911 after child found unresponsive
Top Stories
Lessons Learned: The floods of ’18
Top Stories
13 dogs removed from property in Exira
FCC getting pressure to update broadband maps
Des Moines moving forward with multi-million dollar sewer project
Creating awareness of human trafficking in the metro
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Mobile Apps
Alexa
Brad’s Backyard Garden
Most Accurate 101
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Cyclone Central
Hawkeye Headquarters
Chicago Cubs
Big Race INDY
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search