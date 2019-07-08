Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Des Moines
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
This Week in Iowa
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Iowa State Fair
RAGBRAI
Washington-DC
Community Calendar
Top Stories
New Mexico ghost town saloon uses civility to draw crowd
Top Stories
Patron tackles Australian robber with bar stool, pot plant
Philly got Patti LaBelle’s name wrong on honorary street
Police and residents rescue 6-foot snake from car engine
Albuquerque blocks homemade skate ramp made from man’s ashes
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Mobile Apps
Alexa
Brad’s Backyard Garden
Most Accurate 101
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Cyclone Central
Hawkeye Headquarters
Chicago Cubs
Big Race INDY
Top Stories
Local 5 Top 5: Fireworks come early for I-Cubs
Top Stories
Dixon Machado enjoying everyday role with Iowa Cubs
Top Stories
Redbirds ruin Alzolay’s return to the I-Cubs Saturday
Dowling tops Ankeny in 4A Baseball 6-1
A diamond chalked full of tradition in St. Marys
Hawkeyes’ Megan Gustafson named Big Ten Athlete of the Year
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Top Stories
Tour DM Parks for National Parks and Recreation Month
Top Stories
Simplify Design: Canvas wrapped art
Top Stories
Jason Brown’s Along the Way Tour July 6th
Lakeside Casino BBQ Cookout
Lakeside Casino BBQ Cookout & Pig Races
Baby Penguin at the Blank Park Zoo
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
Iowa Campground
Body of missing Illinois man found in pond at Iowa campground