Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Des Moines
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
This Week in Iowa
Iowa State Fair
RAGBRAI
Local Politics
Washington-DC
Community Calendar
Top Stories
Joe Biden holds town hall after day spent at Iowa State Fair
Top Stories
Marshalltown schools looking to add extra security
Top Stories
Police identify body found in Nevada house fire
Crop duster pilot dies in northern Iowa crash
Biden on gun control: “It violates no one’s Second Amendment Rights”
Police need your help to find these people allegedly connected to metro burglaries
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Mobile Apps
Alexa
Brad’s Backyard Garden
Most Accurate 101
Top Stories
Local 5 Forecast
Top Stories
Iowa State Fair Contest Keyword: “FAVORITES”
Heat indices as high as 110° expected later this week
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Cyclone Central
Hawkeye Headquarters
Chicago Cubs
Top Stories
New Head Coach, New Tempo for Drake Football
Top Stories
Iowa’s Field of Dreams to host 2020 MLB matchup
Top Stories
Cyclones set new football season tickets record
Iowa Cubs will have a temporary new look at the end of August
ISU’s defense could be even better in 2019
New uniforms a ‘boost’ for Hawkeyes
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Top Stories
Broadlawns Medical Center – Iowa State Fair (2)
Top Stories
Pro-Line Building – Iowa State Fair
Top Stories
Broadlawns Medical Center – Iowa State Fair (1)
Live at The Iowa State Fair with Jackie
Army Corp – Iowa State Fair
Iowa DNR – Iowa State Fair
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
iowa caucus
Joe Biden holds town hall after day spent at Iowa State Fair