Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Des Moines
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Politics
National News
This Week in Iowa
Washington-DC
Community Calendar
Iowa State Fair
Top Stories
Stats on arrests, citations released after Cy-Hawk game
Top Stories
No. 19 Iowa edges out Iowa State for fifth straight Cy-Hawk victory
Top Stories
Cy-Hawk Gameday: Iowa, Iowa State set for epic matchup in Ames
Citing conflict, public defenders want off Iowa murder trial
Eric Church named College GameDay celebrity picker for Cy-Hawk game
12-year-old hit by car in Des Moines
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Mobile Apps
Alexa
Brad’s Backyard Garden
Most Accurate 101
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Cyclone Central
Hawkeye Headquarters
Chicago Cubs
Top Stories
Iowa State reacts to loss against No. 19 Iowa
Top Stories
Hawkeyes react to win over Iowa State
Top Stories
CyHawk fans make their case for fandom
No. 19 Iowa edges out Iowa State for fifth straight Cy-Hawk victory
Cy-Hawk Gameday: Iowa, Iowa State set for epic matchup in Ames
Karl Chevrolet and Fareway Game Ball- Lauren from Southeast Polk
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Top Stories
Iowa Live at Hoyt Sherman Place
Top Stories
Hoyt Sherman Place – Jazz Goes to the Movies
Top Stories
Live in Studio with Abbie Sawyer
Funny Bone with John DeCosse
Funny Bone with Ed Burroughs and John DaCosse
Law Tigers – Keeping Riders Safe
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
iowa state university police
Stats on arrests, citations released after Cy-Hawk game