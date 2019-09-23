Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Des Moines
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Politics
National News
This Week in Iowa
Community Calendar
Top Stories
Exploring and discovering Iowa’s outdoors
Top Stories
Fostering strong mentor relationships in the metro
Top Stories
Police searching for suspect after one man shot in Des Moines Sunday night
Power restored after vehicle hits utility pole
Table 128 chef gets national recognition
Police investigating assault in Ames
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Mobile Apps
Alexa
Brad’s Backyard Garden
Most Accurate 101
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa Hawkeyes
Chicago Cubs
Top Stories
Local 5 Top 5 Plays of the Week (9/22)
Top Stories
Brock Purdy’s record setting day leads Iowa State its biggest blowout in 113 years
Top Stories
Cyclones knock off ULM in huge bounce-back win
Grinnell Mutual Play of the Week: Madrid QB Colton Dean drops a DIME
G&L Clothing Fan Pic of the Week: someone loves walking tacos!
Karl Chevrolet and Fareway Game Ball: game-winning FG from Urbandale’s Anthony Villatoro
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Top Stories
Tom Buckmiller Live In Studio
Top Stories
ChildServe/Variety
Top Stories
Des Moines Performing Arts – Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards
Crossroads Shooting – Industry Awareness Day
Community Jazz Center – Annual Jazz Hall of Fame
Girls Rock – Introducing the Education of Music to Girls and Young Women
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
jeff link
This Week in Iowa: 9-22-19